Photo courtesy of Jessica Pebsworth and city of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin emergency officials are on the scene of a fatal wreck on Loop 287 in front of Loving Toyota.

The crash, which occurred on the northbound side around 5:20 p.m. is not blocking the road but has caused traffic to move slowly in the area.

Lufkin officials have said to use caution and expect delays as they work to clear the scene.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.