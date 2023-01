UPDATE: Tyler Police said all lanes of traffic are now open.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is being rerouted after a major crash on Highway 155 and Loop 323 W SW in Tyler, according to police.

Officials said traffic is being rerouted onto Loop 323 eastbound, and are encouraging travelers to seek an alternate route.

“This is still an active scene,” officials said. “Police are in the roadway directing traffic.”