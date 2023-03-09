UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to officials.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are on the scene of a major crash on US 259 north at the FM 850 intersection in Rusk County Thursday morning where officials said one car overturned and a tanker truck spilled soap onto the roadway.

According to officials, no major injuries were reported from the crash and fire crews are working to clear the “large amount of spilled soap” and northbound delays should be expected.

“An estimated time of the northbound lanes fully reopening is 10 a.m.,” officials said. “Remnants from the soap will be visible on the northbound shoulder of the road.”

Rusk County officials said TxDOT maintenance crews from Henderson are working to establish a short-term detour and traffic control measures while crews are on the scene.