ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A portion of US 287 north of Elkhart is closed on Wednesday due to a multi-car crash.

Officials with TxDOT said southbound US 287 will be detoured to FM 2419 S to SH 294 W, and northbound traffic will be detoured to SH 294 W to FM 322 N.

Officials said there is not yet an estimated time for the highway to be reopened.