TRAFFIC ALERT: Nacogdoches PD responding to 18-wheeler rollover on loop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Officers are responding to an 18-wheeler rollover at South West Loop and South Street.

The 18-wheeler rolled over while turning west bound onto the South West Loop from South Street.

All traffic traveling north on South Street will be rerouted eastbound onto South East Stallings Drive.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be there to help with traffic flow.

Nacogdoches police said drivers should expect major delays for the next several hours until the road is cleared.

Nacogdoches also added that no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

