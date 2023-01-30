RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is warning travelers to “slow down or stay in” after multiple crashes on Monday morning.
Officials said the crashes happened on the bridge over Lake Fork on Highway 19 North, and that Highway 276 bridges are slick and icy.
“It is very slick and dangerous,” officials said. “Slow down or stay in.”
