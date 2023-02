NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The westbound lane of East Main Street, west of the intersection of SH 7 and SH 21, in Nacogdoches will be closed Friday morning while Oncor repairs an electric pole.

According to TxDOT, the emergency closure is estimated to be cleared by 1 p.m., and travelers are asked to reduce their speed and prepare for delays in the area.

“Obey all traffic control and stay alert through this work zone,” TxDOT said.