VAN ZANDT COUTNY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is backed up about five miles eastbound on I-20 Thursday afternoon due to an 18-wheeler fire, according to the Van Fire Department.

Officials said the backup begins at the 545 eastbound mile marker and extends back to the 540 mile marker.

One lane is open as of 12:20 p.m., and recovery companies are on scene. Officials said delays are expected to continue until the cleanup is complete.