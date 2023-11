GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A section of FM 1844 near Hamby Road is closed in both directions near Longview on Wednesday morning due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to TxDOT, clean up is expected to finish around noon and travelers are asked to avoid the area.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has arranged a detour around the area, according to officials.