TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned dump truck blocks lanes on I-20 near Van

Photo courtesy of The County Eagle

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An overturned dump truck is blocking eastbound lanes on I-20 near Van.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the truck overturned near FM 16 and mile marker 536.

Traffic will be detoured for the time being and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

