PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An overturned semi-truck on SH 315 just inside Panola County and near Rusk County has caused traffic delays Friday morning.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, traffic control measures are in place near Long Branch and at the SH 315 and FM 840 intersection until the truck can be removed from the roadway.

“Seek alternate routes if traveling between Mount Enterprise and Carthage,” officials said.