TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-20 closed after 18-wheeler crashes into bridge, other accidents reported

VAN, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler wreck is backing up traffic on Interstate 20 near Van, and additional accidents have been reported on the road as well.

The Van Fire Department posted on their Facebook that an 18-wheeler struck bridge pylons for the Willow Branch Road overpass. The driver was able to get out and walk at the scene and is being treated by EMS.

At 2:49 p.m., Van Fire said that there are additional accidents at the 545 mile marker and now both directions of I-20 are closed. Crews are out removing the truck and dealing with spilled fuel and oil.

Texas DPS, Van Police Department, and Van Fire Department are all on the scene.