WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – FM 69 in Wood County between CR 1490 and CR 4940 is closed Wednesday morning due to an 18-wheeler crash.
The sheriff’s office is asking travelers to seek an alternate route at this time.
by: Darby Good
Posted:
Updated:
by: Darby Good
Posted:
Updated:
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – FM 69 in Wood County between CR 1490 and CR 4940 is closed Wednesday morning due to an 18-wheeler crash.
The sheriff’s office is asking travelers to seek an alternate route at this time.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now