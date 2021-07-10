Traffic Alert: Portion of Houston Street in Tyler to close for more than a week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will close a portion of East Houston Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Spring Avenue.
Officials say the eastbound lane will be closed from July 12 to July 20, if weather permits, in order to replace a storm drain.
Drivers will not be able to turn onto East Houston Street from South Broadway Avenue and motorists will be encouraged to take alternate routes.
