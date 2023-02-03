LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The inside lanes and turn lane of South Timberland Drive in front of Shipley’s Donuts in Lufkin will be shut down for most of Friday while the city works to repair a water main leak.

Officials with the city said repairs of the six inch leak will not completely block the road, and outside lanes will be open.

“Please avoid the area, if possible, but if you must travel that route, expect delays, slow down, and use caution,” officials said. “There may be water outages in the area associated with the repair.”

The city said they will notify when repairs are complete.