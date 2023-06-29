RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is stopped on SH 322 and CR 240 Thursday morning in northern Rusk County due to a fatal crash.

As of 6:30 a.m., officials said flight for life is on the ground and a fatality from the crash was reported.

According to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, a helicopter was requested to the scene around 6 a.m. and travelers are asked to seek alternate routes between Henderson and Longview.

Officials said that fire units are reporting “two vehicles with major damage and extrication required.”

A considerable delay is to be expected.