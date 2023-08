UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene, and the roadway has been reopened.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Thursday morning crash has blocked the roadway near the intersection of McCann Road and Spring Hill Road in Longview, according to police.

Officials said all east and westbound traffic on Spring Hill Road has been shut down as of 9:15 a.m.

“Please find an alternate route around this area,” Longview police said.