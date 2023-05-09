LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Part of Tulane Drive is closed in Lufkin and the surrounding area is without power after a vehicle hit a power pole on Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

Tulane Drive is closed from Ricks Road to Tulane Drive Kids Academy and will be closed for a few hours while Oncor makes repairs, the city said.

There were no major injuries reported in the accident. According to the City of Lufkin, the driver told officers she was reaching in the floorboard when she left the road and hit the pole.