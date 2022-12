UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63.

Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been blocked due to the crash involving a car and utility pole.

“Please use an alternated route around this area,” officials said.

Any injuries from the crash are unknown at this time.

