TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad crossings blocked at multiple locations in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Three railroad crossings in Lufkin are blocked due to an incident involving an 18-wheeler and a train according to city offficials.

The areas blocked are Feagin/Southwood at Loop 287, Lazy Lane at Feagin Drive and Feagin Drive at Pershing Street.

The train did not derail and no major injuries have been reported. Lufkin Police Department is working to clear the scene.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.