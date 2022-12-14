RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A semi truck rollover on Highway 259 Kilgore Bypass has delayed traffic near the 259 business exit in Rusk County.
Officials said drivers should expect delays and emergency vehicle presence in the area.
by: Darby Good
Posted:
Updated:
by: Darby Good
Posted:
Updated:
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A semi truck rollover on Highway 259 Kilgore Bypass has delayed traffic near the 259 business exit in Rusk County.
Officials said drivers should expect delays and emergency vehicle presence in the area.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now