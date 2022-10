UPDATE: Officials said one lane is open with deputies alternating traffic control.

“A significant cleanup is necessary,” officials said. “Expect delays of up to an hour unless you seek an alternate route.”

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash has closed a portion of State Highway 64, and officials said drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The crash was reported on SH 64 near CR 4131.

“Our understanding is the roadway is completely blocked,” officials said.