UPDATE: Tyler Police Department has given the all clear and all lanes of West Northwest Loop 323 are back open.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department has announced they are redirecting traffic from the westbound lanes of West Northwest Loop 323 onto North Broadway Avenue.

Traffic is being redirected so that Tyler Fire Department can respond to a vehicle fire between North Broadway Avenue and County Road 485.

The scene is active and officials are asking motorists to take alternative routes.