LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A water main break in Lufkin led to a road closure on Wednesday morning.

According to Lufkin authorities, the feeder road in front of the Chevron at 3019 S. John Redditt Drive to Ashley Furniture is closed as the break is repaired.

People are asked to avoid the area and expect delays while traveling South First Street near the Loop 287 intersection.

The repair is expected to take several hours.