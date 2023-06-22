LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin has announced that the southbound lanes of west Loop 287 near Denman Avenue are shut down after an 18-wheeler overturned.

Traffic is being let onto Denman Avenue but the section of the loop will remain closed while the scene is cleaned, officials said. According to authorities, the truck is leaking a oil-based substance that is not hazardous on to the highway.

The oil-based substance will need proper cleanup in order to prevent slick roads, officials said. Traffic is backed up to Chestnut Street going northbound, according to a press release.

TxDOT and City of Lufkin Street Department were called to the scene.