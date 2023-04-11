UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic has been restored at the intersection.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All westbound traffic on Loop 323 at South Broadway Avenue is down to one lane in Tyler Tuesday morning, as of 8:50 a.m.

Police said an oversized load pulled down the intersection lights, and travelers should expect traffic delays while crews work to repair the lights.

“Tyler police and work crews are in the roadway,” officials said. “Take alternate routes and avoid this area while the repairs are made.”