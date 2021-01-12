Winter Weather Tools

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck in front of Tyler High has southbound lane blocked

Local News

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler police at 11 a.m. were at a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 1000 block of NNW Loop 323. 

The crash caused a utility pole to fall and the southbound right lane in front of Tyler High School was closed to traffic.

Officers and cones are in the roadway. The lane of traffic is expected to be closed for several hours until the pole can be replaced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

