SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Emergency Services District 2 firefighters responded to a car fire that happened after a crash on Toll 49 just south of FM 274 on Friday, officials said.

The crash reportedly happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday when a cargo trailer came unattached from a vehicle causing a passenger car to rear-end it. According to Smith County Emergency Services District 2, the passenger car then caught fire and traffic was blocked.

The fire has been put out, there have been no fatalities reported and traffic has opened back up on Toll 49, as of 2:45 p.m. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.