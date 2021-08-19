Traffic signal outages planned for downtown Tyler on Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Drivers and pedestrians can expect traffic signal outages in downtown Tyler due to a planned Oncor power outage.

The power outages will be on Aug. 20 from midnight to 5 a.m. at the intersection of West Ferguson Street and North College Avenue.

The City of Tyler reminds motorists to treat the intersections as a four-way stop if the traffic signals are out or flashing red.

