TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Contractors on Sunday will replace a traffic signal pole at South Broadway Avenue and West Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler.

The city said the signal will be without power on Sunday, April 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. while crews replace the pole hit by a tractor-trailer this past Tuesday morning.

Tyler police will be on scene to direct traffic, and southbound traffic on South Broadway Avenue will not be able to turn right onto Loop 323.

“The westbound turn lane will be closed along with two westbound lanes of West Southwest Loop 323,” the city said. “Motorists are encouraged to plan extra time into their drive and take an alternate route to avoid the area.”