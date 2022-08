ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s investigators arrested Chrystal Weathers, 44 of Corpus Christie, Friday in Athens after what authorities say were large amounts of drugs found in her car.

Drugs seized during traffic stop

Henderson County Narcotics investigators spotted Weathers committing multiple traffic violations and pulled her over, according to officials.

In her vehicle, they discovered a large amount of methamphetamines and additional marijuana. Weathers is currently in jail with bonds totaling $11,000.00.