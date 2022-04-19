TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars after allegedly leading authorities on a chase through four different East Texas cities and shooting at deputies.

29-year-old Jonathan Lizarraga-Romero was arrested after the pursuit and charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant. He is being held on bonds totaling $4 million.

A patrol sergeant with Bullard Police tried to stop a car on Highway 69 South around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle sped away after the sergeant approached on the passenger side and a pursuit began.

The pursuit went from Bullard southbound into Jacksonville when the driver turned around and drove back northbound. The chase continued northbound on various roadways, eventually leading authorities into Whitehouse, then into Tyler where the driver turned into an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Troup Highway.

At that time, Lizarraga-Romero reportedly ran away, shot in the direction of law enforcement and “barely missed” a deputy.

“By the grace of God, he wasn’t hit,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

Lizarraga-Romero allegedly ran into the apartments where his girlfriend, Dayana Briseno, lived. Officials said he forcibly entered an apartment occupied by two females and two children, then left the apartment and barricaded himself in another apartment within the complex.

Law enforcement surrounded and gave commands for him to exit. He left the apartment after several minutes with the handgun still in his possession, then placed the gun down and was taken into custody.

Briseno was arrested and charged with hindering his arrest and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Lizarraga-Romero had two unrelated warrants for his arrest for escaping while arrested and assaulting a pregnant person.

No officers were injured during the incident and the suspect was booked into the Smith County Jail.