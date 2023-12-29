NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Shots were fired early Friday morning during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.

According to police, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a light colored Chrysler 300 in the block of S. Fredonia Street and “was very slow to stop.”

Officials said an unidentified passenger then shot at the officer by firing multiple rounds. The officer returned fire, and officials said at least one bullet from the passenger struck the officer’s patrol car.

The car then fled westbound, according to police. The officer was reportedly uninjured and it is not known if the passenger was injured.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation, and the Texas Rangers have been called to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nacogdoches PD at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.