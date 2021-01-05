Traffic to begin using new bridges on Texas 334 at Cedar Creek Lake this week

SEVEN POINTS, Texas (KETK) – Motorists this week will begin using the new bridges on Texas Highway 334 across a section of Cedar Creek Lake between Seven Points and Gun Barrel City.

The tentative switch moving traffic from the older bridges to the new set of bridges is set to take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Drivers should expect delays as the changes are implemented.

TxDOT began work Texas 334 in March 2019. The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with the construction of two new bridges north of the existing bridges. It also includes resurfacing the travel lanes.

The $41.2 million project is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

