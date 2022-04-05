RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County officials arrested a man who they say smuggled drugs through East Texas.

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said a traffic violation at the intersection of State Highway 315 and US Highway 259 resulted in seizure of the following:

Suspected THC concentrated resin

Concentrated THC vape cartridges

Concentrated THC edibles

.5 lbs. of suspected marijuana

The drugs are believed to be obtained in the state of Michigan and were being taken to Houston.

29-year-old Richard Rodriguez of Houston was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Valdez addressed comments about other states legalizing marijuana, saying the following: