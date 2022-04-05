RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County officials arrested a man who they say smuggled drugs through East Texas.
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said a traffic violation at the intersection of State Highway 315 and US Highway 259 resulted in seizure of the following:
- Suspected THC concentrated resin
- Concentrated THC vape cartridges
- Concentrated THC edibles
- .5 lbs. of suspected marijuana
The drugs are believed to be obtained in the state of Michigan and were being taken to Houston.
29-year-old Richard Rodriguez of Houston was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Valdez addressed comments about other states legalizing marijuana, saying the following:
“And for those that comment about other states legalizing it, my stance is this: as long as any law is in the penal code, we will make arrests. If the legislature decides to legalize it, we will move on. This office doesn’t disregard the penal code based on public perception of marijuana. We follow the law!“Johnwayne Valdez