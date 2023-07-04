PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A trailer full of fireworks, several structures, vehicles and other objects were involved in what officials are calling a “large fire” on an East Texas county road.

Officials with Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that on Monday at around 3:30 p.m. they were asked to assist several other departments with a fire County Road 4503.

Photo Courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

According to the release, several vehicles, structures, pallets, a trailer full of fireworks and other objects were all on fire. One firefighter with the PSFR was taken to a local emergency room for heat related symptoms but was treated and released.

Departments and agencies from Henderson County, Anderson County and Smith County were on the scene with District 8 Chief 1 in command.