Train and vehicle involved in crash in Longview on Tuesday

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A train and a vehicle were involved in a crash on Tuesday.

The wreck happened approximately at 4:20 p.m. near 2811 Highway 31 N, which is the location of a business called Bobo Lumber, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS was also called to the scene.

The crash was cleared around 5:44 p.m.

