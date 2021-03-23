Train and vehicle involved in crash in Longview on Tuesday

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A train and a vehicle were involved in a crash on Tuesday.
The wreck happened approximately at 4:20 p.m. near 2811 Highway 31 N, which is the location of a business called Bobo Lumber, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
EMS was also called to the scene.
The crash was cleared around 5:44 p.m.
This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.
