Train blocks residential street in Overton, traps residents in monthly

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Residents of an East Texas town are frustrated by a train they say is blocking an entire neighborhood.

People have to resort to dangerous measures just to be able to leave their homes.

Overton residents are used to the train noise, but just pray it keeps moving when it reaches their area.

“It’s impairing our lives, it’s dangerous. People are getting hurt trying to get across the train tracks,” said Stacy Ham, who lives on that street.

Neighbors here say a train will stop at this one-way rural neighborhood street for 4 to 6 hours at a time, blocking residents from leaving or coming home.

“We’ve got to get something done about this because we are all just very frustrated,” added another resident Mary Leigh Dike.

When the train stops for hours, neighbors say they are unable to get to work, school or get any help during emergencies.

Many residents resort to climbing over or crawling under the train to get to work or school.

Ham says she sees it happen multiple times a month.

“I mean when you’re trapped and there’s nobody giving answers or moving, it’s what you got to do,” she said.

People say the problem has been going on for years now and is only getting worse.

“It was maybe once or twice a year. Now we’re looking at sometimes it’s three times a week,” said Dike.

Ham says you never know when the train will make a reappearance and cause more than just an inconvenience.

We attempted to reach Union Pacific officials for a response and have not heard back.

Meanwhile, residents are trying to work on building an alternate road and have found a spot for it.

If you’d like to help them raise money for it, you can donate here.