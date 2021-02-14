Train derailed in Cherokee County

TECULA, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting a train derailment in Cherokee County.
The derailment is on on Hwy 135 near CR 2064 in northeastern Cherokee County in the community of Tecula.
Officials say there are no reported injuries and Union Pacific has crews heading to the scene to get the train back on the tracks.
As of now, the roadway is blocked.
This is a developing story, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes in.
