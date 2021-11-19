Train traps Longview neighborhood

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Being late to work or school has become regular for these Longview residents, but they have concerns and fear what would happen in an emergency.

The only exit and entrance to this Longview neighborhood lie behind these tracks. As a result, the train becomes a roadblock for people living nearby, including Angela Shipman.

“My worst fear is if something happens and a train is stopped, and we do have to call 911,” said Shipman.

They are afraid paramedics would be unable to get to them in case of an emergency.

“I’m 57 years old with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, and if something happened to me, God forbid the ambulance couldn’t get down here. You know I’d die if it was real serious,” said Carolyn Seagroves.

The train comes through, stopping for hours at a time, blocking people from coming or leaving home, throwing their entire day off track.

“I’ve been late for work. I know of one day I was four hours late,” said Shipman.

They have tried calling the railroad company and non-emergency numbers for help, but the train continues to be a problem.

“One time, it stopped 11 something in the morning, and it didn’t start going till 4 or 5 in the afternoon,” said Seagroves.

Neighbors say this is more than just an inconvenience. The railroad tracks are on Danciger Road in Longview, right off of Old Kilgore Highway.