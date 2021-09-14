Trane Technologies to receive 10-year tax abatement to reconstruct after severe winter storm

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a 10-year tax abatement for Trane Technologies so the facility can be rebuilt and expand after it was destroyed by the severe winter storm in February.

Felecia Herndon, Executive Vice President/Finance of the Tyler Economic Development Council, said the company is expecting to invest $76.7 million to construct a new 190,000- square-foot facility to replace the previous building that was 115,000 square feet.

Trane Technologies is also rebuilding four assembly lines and adding three more.

Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix worked for the business for five years, some time ago. He mentioned Trane Technologies is important to the Smith County community.

“We are glad to have them,” he said.

Trane is the single largest manufacturing employer in Tyler/Smith County, according to Herndon.

The company said they are planning to continue to employ the 400 people that worked in the previous building.

Ted Crabtree, Trane Technologies Vice President of Operations, also expressed his gratitude to the Smith County Commissioner Court.

“The community support has been great,” he said. “We want to be a great community partner for the next 65 years.”

Trane Technologies is planning for the construction to be finished by January.

Trane opened its Tyler facility in 1956 as an air conditioning plant, which is one of the single largest Trane facilities in the world, stated Herndon.