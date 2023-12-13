ZAVALLA, Texas (KETK) – Texas Transportation Commissioners voted in a Tuesday meeting to approve a speed limit increase for a new section of US 69 through Zavalla.

In a release from TxDOT, the section of new US 69 roadway was part of a major construction project that was recently completed, including a bridge constructed over SH 63.

“The speed will be increased from 55 mph to 65 mph as soon as signs are set,” officials said in a release. “Signage is expected to be set indicating the new speed by mid-January.”

Officials said the higher speed limit will be enforceable once signs are set, and the increased speed will be in effect on US 69 through the project limits. Sings will also be posted to alert southbound drivers of the speed limit increase approaching US 69 from SH 63.