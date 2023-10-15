GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said that they freed a driver who was trapped in their vehicle after crashing into a tree on Saturday.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Legendary Lane when the vehicle left the road way and hit a tree.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department

According to Gun Barrel City Fire Department, the speed of the crash trapped the driver in side and they had to use Hurst Jaws of Life Rescue Tools to free the driver.

The driver was transported to a hospital in Tyler by helicopter, officials said.

Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, the Seven Points Police Department and the Texas Highway Patrol responded to the scene.