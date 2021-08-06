Travelling military tribute coming to Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Downtown Mineola is holding the 10th anniversary of the Gold Stars Tribute Wall, a travelling memorial honoring fallen military members.

It will be up from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9 on West Commerce Street in downtown Mineola. There will be a ceremony to honor the fallen on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

City leaders say people have travelled all over the country to see this memorial: Oklahoma, Arkansas, even Alaska.

“Having it here in town, that means a lot,” veteran Bill Parrish said.

This will be the wall’s first and only scheduled stop in Texas.

“It’s been around since 2011 and it’s really neat that it hasn’t been here yet, and it’s going to be the only one this year,” Owen Tiner with the city of Mineola Marketing said.

Veterans who came to help build the wall said that seeing Mineola High School students helping out touched their hearts.

“Sometimes we feel today that some of the youngsters don’t realize the sacrifices that we made previously. To see these young folks out here today, it’s awesome,” Parrish said.

The man who helped create the wall ten years ago says the memorial is one of the greatest achievements of his life. It honors fallen veterans from the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

“When I was building this, my brother asked me how I would gauge if this is a success,” Samuel Nicoara said. “I told him that if I could touch a life every time this goes out, the mission is accomplished.”

A mission the city of Mineola hopes to accomplish by honoring those who paid the ultimate price.