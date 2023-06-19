WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — Cota’s Tree Service has been working nonstop around the Winnsboro community to pick up what the storm left behind.

“People just everywhere, piled up not able to go to stores, electricity shortage, no water, it’s just been pretty hectic,” said worker, Kody Dale.

It’s been a lot of long hours and big projects like a historic house on Main Street that took four days to remove.

“There’s probably 60-70 other ones I’ve seen. We’ve probably been on 6 to 7 jobs now, removing people out of homes and trees off of homes,” said Cota Marks, owner of Cota’s Tree Service.

The over 60-foot tree was removed from the home without breaking any of the 1940s clay brick

“We did the best we could just being ourselves, not even for the company. We are blessed to work for them,” said Dale.

Rising temperatures have put some of their workers in danger.

“They had to take them to the house and has one guy go to the hospital already,” said Marks.

This house is just one of many jobs they’ve done since Friday.

“We get more calls every day because there’s more damage done and that’s what we are here to do is take care of people and try to make a living for our families,” said Dale.

They even have gone out on a rescue mission to save a woman and her baby.

“They were trapped in their house and we went and cut some trees off, so they could get out and be mobile,” said Dale.

They said they are giving back to the town they grew up in.

“I started my tree service four months ago and it’s blown up like crazy and I feel like I have to do this to help my family and help all of these guys,” said Marks.