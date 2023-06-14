CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There have been several reports of downed trees due to the storms sweeping through East Texas.

According to Camp County officials, one of the first calls they received regarding fallen trees came from one of their own deputies. Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a tree fell on the deputy’s truck while he was responding to a call on County Road 2421. The deputy was not injured and his vehicle only sustained minor damages.

Photo Courtesy of the Camp County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they have received several calls regarding fallen trees across roadways including County Roads 2412, 2421, 2418, 2401, 2414, 2435, 1332, 1220, 1353, 1264, 1342 and Private Roads 52423, 52425 in Camp County. Deputy Richard Huffman and inmate work crews have been able to clear these roadways.

The release said that “the Texas Department of Transportation was notified of trees down on Farm-to-Market Roads 993, 1519, 21 and 557 as well as State Highway 11 West.”

“I am proud of the dispatchers that handled this volume of calls, the deputies and work crew that operated under very trying conditions to protect our citizens during these storms,” Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said.