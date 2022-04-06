SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Tree and roofing companies have been dealing with a high volume of business following the latest storms.

There are many homes that have very large trees that fell on them, which is why some property owners are having to be patient as most businesses are slammed with work.

Storm season is usually pretty busy for roofers and tree removal services, but this year has been ‘strange’ according to a local roofer.

“It’s just been a really strange occurrence of events with these extreme levels of wind,” said John Steele, owner of Steele Roofing. “We’ve had a definite increase of business this year from storms but the ones this year have been primarily wind-driven.”

Because of all the damage, companies have had to adjust their schedules to compensate for the demand.

“When it comes to this type of volume, we get booked up longer,” said Darren Cable, owner of Cables roofing. “We’re usually out a week and a half or two weeks but as this starts piling in, we’re out three to four weeks.”

In Smith County alone, there were over 50 trees down from this week’s storms, a headache many property owners and the people that fix them are dealing with.

Despite the high demand, local roofers say they are still able to get to homeowners right away but sometimes the finished product takes a couple of weeks.

Steele recommends you get your roof checked every year, especially after the bad storms East Texas has experienced this year.