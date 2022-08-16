TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The winter storm in February 2021 caused serious damage to the inside of trees and continued trauma to the outside with the drought and extreme heat.

Trees need an inch to an inch and a half of rain to stay healthy.

“We are seeing them go brown or dormant earlier than they normally would,” said Texas A&M forester Courtney Belvins.

To see if a tree needs watering you can put a screwdriver an inch and a half down into the soil and if it is too hard to do, then the tree needs watering.

“If you have a big established tree and you notice maybe leaves falling off of it. I would suggest going out there and give it some supplemental water now,” said Brad Schiwitz General Manager of Texas Plants.

For a full recovery, experts say the trees need consistent rain fall over a period of time.

For more information on the effects of drought on tress you can visit Texas A&M Forest Service article listed in the hyperlink.