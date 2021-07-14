Trees damaged by winter storm might need to be chopped down, experts say

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After the February snowstorm, trees all over East Texas are showing signs of damage. Experts are saying it’s time to finally chop them down.

Arborists suggest that people look at the color of the trees to see if the limbs are dead.

“If you got shrubs that are brown, they’re not turning green now, this year, next year,” said Greg Grant, an arborist in Smith County.

If branches show signs of life, experts suggest to start by cutting off only the dead limbs.

“Trees need to be evaluated, like a certified arborist, to check them out, to see if it’s time for them to go down,” said Ron Hill, Wilhite Landscape and horticulturist with 36 years of experience in landscaping.

“It usually takes a couple of years, sometimes 3-4, in order for trees to show signs of being dead,” Hill added.

Homeowners can’t wait too long – dead trees are a liability for falling on residential property.

“It takes a year or two for a tree to come crashing down,” Grant added.

Grant recommends homeowners to contract a certified arborist because of the dangers involved with cutting down trees.

“Big trees are dangerous, I had myself stitched up twice because of a chainsaw, so hire an expert,” Grant said.

If trees with dead limbs are taken care of, they can grow back healthy to how they they were before the snow storm.

