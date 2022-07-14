TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several intersections around Tyler are without power due to storms in the area, according to police.

The power is out at the intersection of S. Broadway and the Loop. Tyler police are headed to intersections to direct traffic and place stop signs at the intersections.

There is also a tree down at the S. Broadway and Rusk Street intersection that knocked down power lines across the road. At this time, the north and south lanes of S. Broadway and Rusk are closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police say roads are very slick and encourage drivers to slow down and take their time. If an intersection has no power, it is to be treated as a four way stop.